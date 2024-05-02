Enoch Burke's mother has told her son's defamation action that she was "distressed, horrified and humiliated" when she read the article in question.

Castlebar man, Enoch Burke is suing over an article which appeared in the Sunday Independent in October 2022, claiming he had to be moved to a new prison cell for his own safety.

The article, which he claims was entirely false and extremely damaging to his reputation, claimed that he was annoying other inmates at Mountjoy Prison.

In her evidence today, Martina Burke told the court the Irish Prison Service confirmed to her that the information was inaccurate and completely wrong.