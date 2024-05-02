Gardai are investigating after a food truck was stolen in Knocknacarra, Galway.

The restaurant which is called Everything I Like is a small family-owned business founded in Galway, and they suffered a massive blow after their food trailer was stolen last night.

The owners are now urging locals to keep a lookout for it and get in contact with them if they come across the trailer.

In a post on the business's Facebook page, they said: "Hello, good people! Our food trailer was stolen last night from Knocknacarra, Clybaun Road. Can you please keep your eyes open and message me if you see it? Thanks."