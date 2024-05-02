All farmers are invited to attend an open public meeting in Claremorris this evening organised by the IFA and the Irish Farmers Journal to meet the MEPS and the candidates that are running in this constituency in the upcoming EuropeaN Elections.

With a packed field of candidates vying for the 5 seats in this newly expanded West North West Constituency, covering 13 counties, this is an opportunity for farmers to get to know more about the people that want to represent them in Europe.

The meeting gets underway at 8pm in the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris and all are welcome.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley has been getting more details from IFA’s Roy O’Brien...