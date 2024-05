A Mayo deputy has raised the issue of Ballyhaunis primary care centre in the Dail.

Deputy Michael Ring says the project, which was due to be completed 4 years ago has been left lying idle since 2021.

Additionally, he says, since he raised the issue in the Dail, he has been contacted by a company who are willing to complete the works on the centre, located at Hazelhill in the town.

Deputy Michael Ring has been giving more details on the matter to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.