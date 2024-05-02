The average rent for a new tenant has increased by almost 10 per cent to almost 1-thousand 6-hundred euro a month.

The average rent for existing tenancies at the end of last year, was almost 1,400 euro - up 6 per cent.

In Dublin, average rents at the end of the year were almost 2-thousand 1-hundred euro a month, and 1,280 euro outside Dublin.

Latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board also show the number of new tenancies last year was down 21 per cent on the previous year, to just under 56-thousand-500.

Research Officer with the ESRI, Rachel Slaymaker, says some areas are being hit a lot harder than others.