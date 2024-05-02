Dentists are offering out-of-hours appointments to try to clear a backlog of medical card patients awaiting treatment.

There are currently only 810 dentists registered with the HSE to provide care for those with medical cards.

The President of the Irish Dental Association, Fintan Hourihan, has told an Oireachtas Committee its proposed an interim emergency scheme that would see HSE clinics opened at night and weekends.

They'd be staffed by both public and private dentists to help clear the backlog, with the IDA saying its awaiting a response to the proposal from the HSE.