Irish children are not as happy as they used to be.

A wide-ranging study of over 9,000 children across the country by the University of Galway raises concerns over young people's mental health and wellbeing.

Older children and those from less-affluent backgrounds, are more vulnerable.

Children report less alcohol, tobacco and cannabis-use, but an increase in vaping.

There's also a worrying increase in the number of teenagers having sex - without contraception.

Senior Researcher at the Health Promotion Research Centre, Aoife Gavin, says older teenage girls are LEAST likely to be happy.