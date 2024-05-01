Health services in the West and North West wish to remind the public of all their care options ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend.

HSE West and North West has plans in place across its hospital and community services to ensure patients can access the care they need in the right setting.

Additional GP out-of-hours services will operate across the region over the bank holiday.

Pharmacies are also on hand to provide support and advice throughout the long weekend.

Typically emergency departments see higher attendances over bank holiday weekends.

Teams will continue to work closely to assist patients move as quickly as possible through the hospital system if they require hospital care.

This includes actions to support patients avoid ED admission, improving the experience of patients while in ED, ensuring effective movement within the hospitals and timely discharge to community services and other care supports.

Injury units treat injuries that are not life-threatening, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.