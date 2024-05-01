Staff and residents of a nursing home where a resident was assaulted say they were deeply shocked and upset by the incident.

On Monday, a woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after being attacked at Sonas Nursing Home in Athlone.

A man has appeared in court in Athlone charged in connection with the incident.

RTE are reporting that 54 year old Peter Keaney, with an address at Hillside Close, Monksland, Athlone, Co Roscommon was charged with Section 3 assault causing harm.

In Athlone District Court this morning, Judge Bernadette Owens asked if there was an application for bail.

Sergeant Paul McNally told the court there was no application for bail and requested one week remand for custody.

Peter Keaney was remanded in custody to appear at Athlone District Court again on 8 May for DPP Directions.

In a statement, management at the home say the resident is recovering well, and they are providing all the necessary care and support needed after the incident.