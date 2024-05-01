Gardai have announced nine new locations for speed cameras.

The static cameras are to be operational from the end of the year, and will cost just under 2 point 5 million euro.

They are to be located in Mayo, Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Donegal, Carlow, Cork and Limerick.

The camera in Mayo will be located on the N17 northeast of Claremorris while the camera in Galway will be located on the N59 between Moycullen and Galway City.

These cameras will join the average speed cameras for the N3 (Butler’s Bridge), N5 (Swinford), and N2 (Slane), which are expected to be operational in early Q4 2024.