Pieta Darkness into Light Walk will take place on the morning of 11th May 2024.

Straide has organised its first Official Walk for Saturday week and welcomes all to join them in Straide for what they say is their " lovely rural route"

They will hold a registration event on tomorrow evening, Thursday 2nd May, in the Straide Davitt Community Hall from 7 - 8 pm or you can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie and click on the Mayo/Straide option.

13 Official Walks are taking place across county Mayo this year including Achill, Ballina, Ballinrobe, Ballyglass, Ballyhaunis, Castlebar, Claremorris, Erris, Inishturk, Kiltimagh, Lahardane, Straide and Westport.

Since 2006 when Pieta first opened its doors, they have supported over 60,000 people in suicidal distress, engaging in self harm and families and friends who have lost a loved one to suicide. Last year Pieta provided over 50,000 hours of free counselling to those in crisis. They received over 100,000 calls and texts to the 24/7 crisis helpline.