Consultation can resolve the problems at present that are arising over a proposed preferred route for a new 6km greenway that will run from Westport out to Croagha Patrick in Murrisk.

The landowners along the proposed route are adamant that they will not accept the route now on the table by Mayo County Council, working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), however, Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn insists if people are open to listening and engaging in the consultation process now underway, than a resolution is possible and this piece of infrastructure can be delivered.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...