The completion of Ballyhaunis Primary Care Centre will be raised with the Minister for Health in the Dáil this morning.

It is one of the topical issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle for discussion and will be raised by Deputy Michael Ring.

There is huge concern in Ballyhaunis and the surrounding areas that no progress is being made on developing the centre since works on the project came to a halt in 2021.