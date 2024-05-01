Businesses in the Castlebar Municipal District area advised that a second round of the local Shop Front Refurbishment Grant will open later this month

The grant scheme was introduced by the District a few years ago, and more than twenty businesses in Castlebar town and the surrounding villages successfully secured the funding, and as a result enhanced their premises and local streetscapes.

Fine Gael councillor Donna Sheridan raised the need to offer the scheme again this year, at the recent monthly meeting of the District earlier, and businesses are advised to watch Mayo County Council’s website for details of the latest scheme.

Councillor Sheridan told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the initiative…