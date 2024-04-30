A total of 28 candidates have been declared for the forthcoming European Parliament elections in the Midlands North West constituency.

Nominations closed at noon today and prospective candidates have until midday tomorrow to withdraw from the contest.

Voting will take place on Friday 7 June in both the European and local elections.

The Midlands- North West constituency consists of 15 counties across Connacht, Ulster and most of Leinster.

The current MEP's in this constituency are Colm Markey, Chris MacManus, Luke 'Ming' Flanagan and Maria Walsh.

Five MEPS will be returned by the conclusion of the count following the additional allocation of an MEP for Ireland last year.

The 28 candidates in this consitituency are -

Fianna Fail

Niall Blaney

Barry Cowen

Lisa Chambers

Fine Gael

Maria Walsh

Nina Carberry

Sinn Féin

Chris McManus

Michelle Gildernew

Independent

Luke "Ming" Flanagan

Michelle Smith

John Waters

Dr Gerry Waters

Saoirse McHugh

Charlotte Keenan

Peter Casey

Daniel Pocock

Stephen Garland

The National Party

James Reynolds

Justin Barrett

People Before Profit

Brian O'Boyle

Green Party

Pauline O’Reilly

Aontú

Peadar Tóibín

Labour Party

Fergal Landy

Independent Ireland

Ciaran Mullooly

Ireland First

Margaret Alacoque Maguire

The Irish People

Anthony Cahill

Social Democrats

Rory Hearne

Irish Freedom Party

Herman Kelly

Party for Animal Welfare

Carolyn Fahy