A total of 28 candidates have been declared for the forthcoming European Parliament elections in the Midlands North West constituency.
Nominations closed at noon today and prospective candidates have until midday tomorrow to withdraw from the contest.
Voting will take place on Friday 7 June in both the European and local elections.
The Midlands- North West constituency consists of 15 counties across Connacht, Ulster and most of Leinster.
The current MEP's in this constituency are Colm Markey, Chris MacManus, Luke 'Ming' Flanagan and Maria Walsh.
Five MEPS will be returned by the conclusion of the count following the additional allocation of an MEP for Ireland last year.
The 28 candidates in this consitituency are -
Fianna Fail
Niall Blaney
Barry Cowen
Lisa Chambers
Fine Gael
Maria Walsh
Nina Carberry
Sinn Féin
Chris McManus
Michelle Gildernew
Independent
Luke "Ming" Flanagan
Michelle Smith
John Waters
Dr Gerry Waters
Saoirse McHugh
Charlotte Keenan
Peter Casey
Daniel Pocock
Stephen Garland
The National Party
James Reynolds
Justin Barrett
People Before Profit
Brian O'Boyle
Green Party
Pauline O’Reilly
Aontú
Peadar Tóibín
Labour Party
Fergal Landy
Independent Ireland
Ciaran Mullooly
Ireland First
Margaret Alacoque Maguire
The Irish People
Anthony Cahill
Social Democrats
Rory Hearne
Irish Freedom Party
Herman Kelly
Party for Animal Welfare
Carolyn Fahy