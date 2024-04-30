Proposals going to Cabinet today could see farmers impacted by ash dieback receive €79.5 million in funding to clear and replant forestry land.

The fungal disease has impacted thousands of hectares of farmland, after the first cases were recorded in 2012.

Among the proposals being brought by the Agricultural Minister is a scheme that would see €5,000 per hectare paid out – with the average payment being €15,000.

Minister Charlie McConalogue hopes farmers will be satisfied with the proposal.

Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers says that this is great news for farmers who have been under a lot of stress, particularly with the weather conditions.

She admits that Minister McConalogue has been under pressure in his role, but reckons that he has come up trumps with this delivery.

Senator Chambers has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: