Enoch Burke's defamation action over an article published in the Sunday Independent in October 2022 is underway before the High Court.

In January 2023, Enoch was dismissed from his teaching role at Wilson's Hospital School in County Westmeath due to his behaviour regarding a transgender student.

He has spent over 300 days in prison for repeatedly breaching a court order to stay away from the school.

The article, which was published during his first stint in Mountjoy Prison, claimed he was annoying fellow prisoners.

In his opening statement this afternoon, Enoch described the claim as "false, utterly baseless and without foundation".