Uninsured drivers add an extra €35 to the price of the average insurance policy, according to the MIBI.

Accident claims for uninsured cars increased by 10% last year.

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland says there were an extra 187 claims involving uninsured cars in 2023.

Nationally, the largest number of claims came in Dublin which saw 822 last year.

This was followed closest by Cork, with 141.

In 14 of the 26 counties across the country, the number of claims relating to uninsured drivers grew.

The largest percentage increase came here in Mayo, which rose by 80%.

David Fitzgerald is the Chief Executive of the MIBI.

He has been giving more information about the research to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and also detailed what the MIBI are doing to combat this:

(pic MIBI YouTube)