The majority of secondary school students would prefer to attend a co-ed school.

A report from the ESRI has found 61 per cent of students would like to see all schools mixed.

A third of students in Ireland attend single-sex schools, but one third of those would "strongly prefer" to be in the classroom with the opposite gender.

Last month, plans were announced for an amalgamation of the two secondary schools in Claremorris – Mount St Michael and St Coleman’s.

It was also confirmed that Rice College in Westport, currently an all boys’ school, will open to girls from September 2025.

Last year, St Jarlath’s College in Tuam announced that they will admit female students for the first time in the school’s 223 year old history.

Secondary school teacher Jennifer Horgan says we need to stop dividing young people: