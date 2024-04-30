A man has been arrested in County Sligo following an incident of criminal damage.
A house was significantly damaged during the incident that occurred in West Sligo on Saturday.
Gardaí are investigating the damage that happened at a house in the Kilglass, Enniscrone area at around 1:00pm on the afternoon of April 27.
Gardaí were called to the scene and a man in his 30s was arrested.
He was conveyed to a local Garda station and has since appeared before Sligo District Court.
Investigations are ongoing.