Redmond and Geraldine Murphy live in Moylough in South County Sligo and are parents to three boys – Red Óg, Oisin and Daithi.

Just over 2 years ago, in April 2022, Red Óg died by suicide.

He was a young man who was well known in many circles, particularly in a sporting one as a rising GAA star.

Since Red Óg’s passing, the Murphy family have been committed to help the conversation around mental health to become more of a widespread topic.

As part of their efforts to keep the issue in the forefront of people’s minds, they are organizing an ‘Evening of Mental Health’ talk in Summerhill College, Sligo.

The event will be compered by Austin O’Callaghan, with speakers on the night including former Ireland rugby international Alan Quinlan, former Dublin senior footballer Philly McMahon, the man behind ‘Rory’s Stories’ Rory O’Connor, and Sligo native Caroline Currid who is one of the leading sports psychologists in the country.

The event takes place on Friday May 24 beginning at 7:30pm, and is free of charge.

An iDonate page has been set up to donate money to Pieta House, HUGG (Healing Untold Grief Group) and North West Stop.

Redmond and Geraldine spoke to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey about the event and how life is going at the moment:

More information on how register for the event is available here: https://portal.sportskey.com/venues/summerhill-college/events/WA3C66