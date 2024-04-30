Businessman Peter Casey has confirmed that he will run as a candidate in the Midlands North West constituency in the upcoming European Elections.

The Derry native announced overnight that he will run as an Independent candidate.

The Government’s open border policy, the housing crisis and safety in rural Ireland are what he describes as his concerns ahead of his election bid.

He was an unsuccessful candidate in the 2019 European Elections and also came second in the Irish presidential election of 2018.

(pic Peter Casey Facebook)