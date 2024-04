Leitrim's former 'Abbey Manor Hotel' has been given the green light to house 155 asylum seekers.

The High Court's rejected Leitrim County Council's move to block the development - and says work can 'go ahead'.

Local residents held protests in the village last November saying existing services would be stretched to the limit.

However Local Labour party candidate Bernie Linnane believes the community will now rally round the new arrivals:

(Pic - Newstalk)