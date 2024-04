A premises in Ballyhaunis has been boarded up following an incident of criminal damage that occurred yesterday.

There are currently barricades in front of the building on Main Street.

Gardaí attended the incident at St Gerald’s Court at approximately 8:30pm yesterday evening.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released and is due to appear before court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.