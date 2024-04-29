Uninsured drivers add an extra €35 to the price of the average insurance policy, according to the MIBI.

Accident claims for uninsured cars increased by 10% last year.

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland says there were an extra 187 claims involving uninsured cars in 2023.

In Mayo, there was an increase of 80% which was the largest increase in the country.

Chief Executive, David Fitzgerald says these incidents are driving up costs for everyone.

