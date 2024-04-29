Three Mayo organizations have been allocated a cut of €835,000 in funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

This has been confirmed by Minster of State Alan Dillon this afternoon.

The restoration of the Order of Malta’s Unit Head Quarters in Castlebar will receive the lion share of the funding, with €474,145 allocated.

Redevelopment works to the playground in Ballycroy will receive €224,139.

The remaining €137,148 has been allocated to the “Raise the Roof” project to replace the roof at the Balla Community Centre.

Minster Dillon joins us on the line now with more information on the allocations: