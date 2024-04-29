Minister for Disability and TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has welcomed funding of €750,000 for three Galway projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Funding is being allocated to Dunmore, Gort and Maree for regeneration projects, with each receiving €250,000. The investment is being provided under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme with a particular emphasis on the revitalisation of rural town centres, which is a key objective of the government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ and ‘Town Centre First’ policies.