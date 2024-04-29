An Erris fisherman is calling for a quota increase for hook and line for mackerel fishing.

Eamon Dixon from Belmullet is the Chair of the North West National Inshore Fisheries says if they don’t get this quote increase it will be detrimental to the rural fishing area in Mayo.

The hook and line industry has become hugely popular but the quota he says has remain stagnant at 400 tonnes which he says is in no way fit for purpose.

Mr. Dixon is calling on Government to intervene and has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....