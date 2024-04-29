On June 7th, the Local and European elections will take place.

There will be many candidates putting their names on the ballot paper seeking your vote, and the choice is all yours when you walk into the polling booth on the day.

As election fever generally intensifies are there any limits on what candidates can spend to try and capture our attention, and ultimately our vote.

So our question today is can a candidate spend what he/she likes when campaigning to gain our vote? – and again we go to a man who has extensive experience and knowledge on how our PR - proportional representation system - democracy works– Padraig Hughes. Padraig is a former Mayo County Secretary, he has acted as Returning Officer for Urban, County and Dail elections and is involved in training for Returning officers nationally for many years.

Can candidates spend what they like when campaigning?

