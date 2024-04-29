A man in his 20s was fatally injured after the quad bike he was driving collided with a tractor and trailer, in south county Galway.

The incident happened at Derrybrien south, around 16km east of the town of Gort yesterday afternoon at around 1.15pm.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The man’s body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

His name has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The road where the incident occurred was closed to traffic to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Anyone with camera footage is asked to share it with gardaí

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Gort, Loughrea and Derrybrien, between 12.15pm and 1.15pm yesterday, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.