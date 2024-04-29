There are nine houses in the village of Boleyglass, Bofeenaun that have no water group or public water supply scheme serving their homes.

The somewhat, unbelievable situation was raised by councillor Blackie Gavin at the recent monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District.

The Fianna Fail councillor said these homes were never connected to the Neiphin Valley Group Water Scheme in the area and he called on council management to immediately contact the Department of the Environment to establish why funding sought by it for the connections has not been secured.

Cllr Gavin has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the somewhat unbelievable situation in 2024 for these householders...