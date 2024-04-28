Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred this afternoon, Sunday 28th April 2024 at approximately 1.15pm. The collision, which involved a tractor and a quad bike, occurred on the R353 in Derrybrien, Gort, County Galway.

The driver of the quad bike, a male aged in his 20s, was fatally injured as a result of this collision. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported following this collision.

The R353 (Gort to Portumna road) is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity of Gort, Loughrea and Derrybrien this afternoon, between 12.15pm and 1.15pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.