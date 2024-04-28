Ballinrobe councillor Michael Burke is calling on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to introduce a system where patients suffering from long term or serious illness would receive free parking while attending hospitals for treatment.

At present, a patient attending Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for 5 weekly treatments over four weeks pays €60 for a weekly ticket, adding up to €240 over the four weeks.

At University Hospital Galway, the charge is even higher at €90 for a weekly car parking ticket.

The Fine Gael councillor says this is a charge on top of the stress of the illness the patient and his/ her family is already dealing with.

He told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley that it's long past time that these patients with serious conditions, are treated with more compassion by the HSE: