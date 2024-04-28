The state of the footpaths on the Westport Road out of Castlebar are unacceptable and difficult to navigate for anyone with mobility issues or with a pram.

That's according to Castlebar based Fine Gael councillor Donna Sheridan.

The councillor says a detailed design for an Active Travel Plan from the railway station in Castlebar and out the Westport Road, is due to be completed shortly, and will go before the public for submission within the next few weeks.

She is encouraging everyone with a view, to make a submission to Mayo County Council in an effort to enhance the local environment for both pedestrians and cyclists.

The Westport Road, Castlebar, had been part of the National Primary route - the N5, but is now downgraded, with the completion of the new N5 dual carriageway, and that provides more scope to improve the road for the local area.

Cllr Sheridan has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the present condition of the footpaths along the route: