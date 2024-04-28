Public support for Fianna Fail is now at its lowest point in nearly two years.

The latest Red C/Business Post opinion poll shows the party has dipped two points to 14 per cent.

Sinn Fein is the most popular party at 27 per cent, a rise of two points while the Green Party is down one point to 3 per cent.

Fine Gael saw its support increase by one point to 20 per cent, despite its change in leadership.

Independents support has risen by two points to 19 per cent while Labour and the Social Democrats are unchanged at 3 and 6 per cent each.