The Taoiseach says warning signs surrounding abuse towards politicians 'must be taken seriously'.

In a speech today in Monaghan, Simon Harris is also expected to criticise attacks on Gardai.

His comments follow revelations yesterday, of a bomb threat which forced the evacuation of Justice Minister Helen McEntee's young family from their home in County Meath during the week.

The Taoiseach is attending a memorial event, marking 50 years since the killing of Fine Gael senator, Billy Fox, during The Troubles.