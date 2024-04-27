A Mayo based Minister is again urging businesses to apply for the Cost of Business Grant.

For businesses with a 2023 Commercial Rate bill of less than €10,000, the ICOB grant will be paid at a rate of 50% of the business’s Commercial Rate bill for 2023.

For qualifying businesses with a 2023 Commercial Rate bill of between €10,000 and €30,000, the OCB grant will be €5,000.

However, the deadline for businesses to confirm their eligibility and upload verification details is fast approaching in a couple of days on Wednesday May 1 and uptake remains quite low.

Minster Dara Calleary says as of midweek just over 50% of those eligible in county Mayo had applied.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: