A Sligo/ Leitrim TD has reiterated calls for the abolishment of a means tested system for Carers Allowance.

Deputy Marian Harkin was among those who raised the issue in the Dáil recently, saying that those who are eligible for the payment are only getting €248 weekly, which is only €16 more than basic social welfare allowance.

For a person to be eligible, their whole household income must be under €350 a week for a single person of €700 if you married, in a civil partnership or cohabiting.

This is to increase in June but Deputy Harkin says this is still too low for many households, nad says a non means tested system needs to be introduced.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: