A man was taken to University Hospital Galway yesterday for treatment of serious injuries following a collision on the N17.

The single vehicle collision occurred in Kilkelly at approximately 3:30pm, near to the turn off for Kiltimagh.

It was reported yesterday that a man was injured, however the extent of his injuries at the time were unknown.

An Garda Síochána have since confirmed to Midwest News that the man, aged in his 70s, was brought to UHG for treatment of what are believed to be serious injuries.

There are no reports of other injuries.

The stretch of the N17 is full reopen to traffic today.

Investigations are ongoing.