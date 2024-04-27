Achill Island native Saoirse McHugh has announced that she will run in the European Elections as an Independent candidate for the Midlands – Northwest constituency.

Saoirse is a former Green Party election candidate, and told the Sunday Independent that she will be making a return to politics.

She left the Green Party in 2020, calling it ‘toxic’.

One of the main reasons that she has decided to run, is due to the rise of the far right.

Detailed in today’s Irish Independent, Saoirse said:

“The rise of the far right is the biggest change in politics in the last five years.

“We have people setting fire to buildings to stop people living in them.”

The Midlands – Northwest constituency is now a five seater constituency, with many high profile names running for election.

The European Elections will take place alongside the Local Elections on Friday June 7.