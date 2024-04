Gardaí and Emergency Services remain at the scene of a road traffic collision in Kilkelly.

Earlier, it was understood that there were no injuries as a result of the single vehicle collision, however, this has since changed.

An Garda Síóchána have confirmed to Midwest News that a person has been injured.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

While the road is not closed, motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

No further information is available at this time.