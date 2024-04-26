A major review is needed of the Government’s forestry policy, according to an East Mayo councillor.

Councillor Gerry Murray says that many farmers are now unable to compete for lands that are being bought up for forestry.

Much of the forestry when harvested, he says, is a very low grade and doesn’t have a positive impact on biodiversity.

The Sinn Féin councillor says a model, similar to that in Spain where the sale of forestry land is subject to public consultation, should be replicated here in Ireland.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: