Firemen wearing breathing apparatus dealt with a car fire at Newtown, Castlebar this afternoon.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the outbreak.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been extinguished.

Traffic around Castlebar was backed up for hours due to the emergency.

The vehicle involved is expected to be removed this evening.

Firemen used foam to quell the flames before setting about cleaning the roadway.

Traffic diversions are in place at the moment but are expected to be removed later.