The Tánaiste’s visit to those affected by crisis level flooding in South County Roscommon has been brought forward.

Micheál Martin was due to meet with residents and local public representatives at Lough Funshinagh on Friday May 31.

This will now take place on Wednesday May 22.

The decision comes today as the Attorney General is to meet with Minister at the Office of Public Works, Kieran O’Donnell, in relation to the matter.

In recent weeks, two families have been forced to move out of their homes in the Curraghboy area due to the excess flooding, while Roscommon County Council have had to close off regional roads.