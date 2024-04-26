University of Galway has awarded the inaugural Hygeia Scholarship to first year Bachelor of Commerce student Joseph Cunnane.

Over the next 10 years Hygeia will support ten students with a financial award as well as the opportunity of undertaking work placement and internships with the company.

The scholarship will include mentorship by Hygeia employees, supporting students through their academic and personal development, as well as opportunities for work placements and internships so that students gain valuable skills and insight for their future careers.

Joseph Cunnane, from Kilkelly, Co Mayo, is from a farming background and hopes to establish his own business in his home county at some stage in the future.

Established in Galway City in 1939 by Dr Donny Coyle and now based in Oranmore, Hygeia manufacture and distribute high performance garden care, agricultural and animal care products.