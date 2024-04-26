The community in Balla is adamant that it wants the speed limit of 50 km per hour pushed further out the Claremorris Road, to address their safety concerns at the notorious Ardboley Junction at the edge of the town. That’s according to Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne.

The Ardboley Junction in Balla has been the scene of numerous road collisions, with vehicles tending to leave the road at the bend.

A public consultation meeting on the new N60 Pollavaddy to Balla Active Travel route took place in Balla earlier this week (Tues), however, the new plan fails to address local concerns around the speed of traffic coming into the town at the Ardboly Junction.

Councillor Kilcoyne says Transport Infrastructure Ireland TII is failing to listen to local concerns and he says the community is determined to be heard.

The Independent councillor has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley….