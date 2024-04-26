On June 7th, the Local and European elections will take place.

There will be many candidates putting their names on the ballot paper seeking your vote, and the choice is all yours when you walk into the polling booth on the day.

But just how much power have you in that pencil when you walk into a polling booth?

With multiple candidate names on the ballot paper - how many of the candidates can you vote for, if you want to? And is there much value in giving a candidate a 7 or 8 on a ballot paper – is it of any real value?

Well of course, under our proportional representation voting system it certainly has the potential to be of value and can influence the results.

In addition with two ballot papers to be presented to each voter on June 7th – it’s important to deal with each ballot paper separately.

So our question today is how powerful is the voter and his/her pencil on the ballot paper on Friday, June 7th ? – and again we go to a man who has extensive experience and knowledge on how our PR - proportional representation system - democracy works– Padraig Hughes. Padraig is a former Mayo County Secretary, he has acted as Returning Officer for Urban, County and Dail elections and is involved in training for Returning officers nationally for many years.

How powerful is the pencil in the hand of each voter on June 7th?

