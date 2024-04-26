Free contraception is to be extended to women aged 35 and under during the summer.

The Government will expand the free contraception scheme to more women and allow them collect the pill from pharmacies without a prescription from a GP.

Giving the pharmacies the responsibility for prescribing the pill will come at a later date and a doctor’s prescription will still be required until that happens. However, GP visit fees are covered by the State under the scheme.

Speaking at the announcement Green Party Senator and MEP candidate Pauline O’Reilly, who brought a motion to the Seanad in 2020 calling for the introduction of a free contraception scheme, says that for women in particular, the right forms of contraception can be very expensive, costing hundreds of euro and many will choose the most affordable option available, even though a longer-term option might be more appropriate or suitable.