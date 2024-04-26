Ireland is one of the leading countries in Europe when it comes hybrid and remote work opportunities, ranking second among its European counterparts.

However pressure from employers to return to the office is leading to a decline in the availability of flexible working, with a 16.7 per cent fall year on year in available remote roles.



The figures from LinkedIn found remote roles are attracting 2 and a half times the share of applications, compared to the share of non-remote jobs postings available.