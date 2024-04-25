Gardaí are investigating an assault and criminal damage incident that occurred at approximately 2:45pm on Monday 22nd April 2024 in Ballaghderreen, County Roscommon.

A man in his 70s was allegedly assaulted during the course of this incident and did not require immediate medical treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Brusna area of Ballaghdereen at the time, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.